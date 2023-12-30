"The CM Punk school of trolling" - WWE fans convinced 10-time champion is "COMING BACK FOR THE RUMBLE"

WWE fans are convinced that a former champion will make her return to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Mercedes Mone made headlines over a year ago when she walked out of WWE along with her tag team partner, Trinity. It was a shock move, considering both women were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions at the time of their departure.

Since her exit from the company, Mone has made appearances at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. She also won the NJPW Women's Championship in the interim. However, her career was derailed when she suffered a serious injury during her match against Willow Nightingale. This kept her out of the ring for the better part of the year.

Mone seems to have made a full recovery, and now that she is a free agent, rumors have begun circulating about her return to WWE. Mercedes fueled this speculation herself recently by posting a picture of her dog to her Instagram stories with a WrestleMania 22 poster in the background. In another story, she posted a picture of herself with Triple H in the background.

These stories have convinced fans that Mercedes Mone will be making her return at the Royal Rumble. Netizens even compared her teases to CM Punk's hints before his eventual return to the company. Check out some of the reactions below:

"She went to the CM Punk school of trolling"

Mercedes Mone has been dropping hints of a WWE return on social media

This isn't the first time that Mercedes Mone has dropped hints of her return to the company. She had posted a picture of herself in front of the Boston TD Garden, where WWE hosted its latest Live event. As if to heighten expectations, she even posted a sketch of her new ring gear on her Instagram stories yesterday.

According to fans, these hints point towards The Boss' much anticipated return to the company soon.

Do you think Mercedes Mone will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section.