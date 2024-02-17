The Judgment Day and two other top WWE stars spotted backstage ahead of SmackDown - Reports

While Damian Priest and Finn Balor certainly have business to deal with on WWE SmackDown, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh do not. Nevertheless, all four of them were spotted in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of tonight's highly anticipated episode of the blue brand.

The excitement is predominantly owing to Paul Heyman's revelation last week that The Rock and Roman Reigns will be looking for answers from Triple H this week.

Aside from The Bloodline, arguably the next big faction, especially considering the past year, is The Judgment Day. A confrontation between the aforementioned stars is not out of the realm of possibility, and based on a new report by Ringside News, the stable's potential appearance on SmackDown is sure to spark curiosity among the WWE Universe. Interestingly, Rhea Ripley and R-Truth are reportedly not with their group.

The Judgment Day is scheduled to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against SmackDown's own British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) at Elimination Chamber: Perth next weekend.

Jade Cargill and Bron Breakker were also spotted. As they have not signed to any brand yet, it's possible that both of them could make appearances tonight. Especially Breakker, who is reportedly going to join the blue brand and will make his presence felt in the upcoming episode.

As for the former AEW star, she made her in-ring debut at Royal Rumble, and is yet to make an appearance ever since.

Bron Breakker to get monster push against top WWE star on SmackDown?

A new report has revealed WWE's potential future plans for Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's son.

Bron Breakker made a striking debut at Royal Rumble last month, with some noteworthy confrontations against top names. However, it appears the company is looking to pit the young star against none other than Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bron Breakker's new t-shirt that reads "Best Spear in the Business" could be a subtle start to a future clash between the Paul Heyman favorites. It's also worth noting that last Friday night, The Wiseman showed interest and extended a handshake to the former NXT Champion.

Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker should be an exciting contest on paper for any wrestling fan out there, considering their in-ring talents alone. But also owing to Paul Heyman's potential role in the rivalry.

