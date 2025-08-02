The Rock's status for WWE SummerSlam 2025 following John Cena's shocking face turn - Reports

John Cena shocked the world ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025 when he went back to his roots and took a subtle shot at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. According to a new report, there's an update on The Final Boss's status.

Ad

John Cena sold his soul to The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 41 following a win inside the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Final Boss and The Franchise Player joined forces against Cody Rhodes. Strangely, the former disappeared from WWE television, and Cena was left alone to carry the act for months to come. On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Cena cut a passionate promo and took subtle shots at The Brahma Bull and the idea of turning heel to create some shock factor heading into Las Vegas. While fans cheered, many wondered if this would lead to The Final Boss's return to the promotion at SummerSlam in New Jersey.

Ad

Trending

According to Fightful Select, there's no indication that The Rock will appear at WWE SummerSlam 2025, and tomorrow's main event will be between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. While the face turn and subtle shots should've brought back The Final Boss, it looks like Johnson's status with the company hadn't changed before the historic first-ever two-night event.

Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ex-WWE employee thinks The Rock sabotaged WrestleMania 41

The Rock had plans to continue a feud with Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41. However, plans changed, and The Final Boss left when John Cena turned heel in Toronto. Multiple rumors and experts suggest that there was a backstage issue and differences between Johnson and the Triple H-led creative regime, but there's no proof of it just yet.

Ad

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci thinks The Rock purposefully sabotaged WrestleMania 41 when they didn't go with his idea. Moreover, he left the company high and dry with Travis Scott and hasn't returned since then.

"If he doesn't show up [SummerSlam 2025], then we've got some real issues going on, Coach. I think he sabotaged WrestleMania [41], Coach. He sabotaged. And then they put that Travis Scott on, and then he knew that he was going to s**t the bed and people were going to c**p all over it, but he doesn't care, man. It's his ego. He's got an angle for everything," Carlucci said.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see when The Brahma Bull appears next for the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More