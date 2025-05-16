The Rock wants Cody Rhodes to turn heel, but there's a bigger problem - Reports

The Rock returned to WWE earlier this year and started to demand that Cody Rhodes sell him his soul. It was the first heel turn tease for Rhodes ever since he returned to the company, and one that he firmly rejected at Elimination Chamber 2025, much to his own detriment.

The star made it clear that he had no intention of selling his soul to The Final Boss, and was attacked by John Cena, the Rock's secret backup plan. Since then, he has disappeared. However, it seems that the situation backstage is remarkably similar to what fans saw play out on-screen, at least to a point.

As per a report by Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes was indeed pitched an idea for a heel turn, but there are no plans for such a turn to take place. Even though he was pitched the idea earlier in the year, those around Rhodes were not in favor of the change, especially given the popular babyface reactions surrounding him, as well as the gate, ticket sales, and merchandising that resulted from it.

Interestingly, on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock said that they might revisit the idea of Cody Rhodes embracing a heel turn sometime in the future, and that those weren't immediate plans. In fact, those backstage even said that they were against the idea of turning him heel, while not wanting to bring a spotlight to the situation surrounding The Final Boss.

It seems the situation surrounding the proposed heel turn and the Brahma Bull is precarious.

Cody Rhodes may return soon, but there's no word on The Rock

Cody Rhodes has not appeared since losing to Cena at WrestleMania 41, but fans may get a better idea of his plans when he finally returns to the ring. The star has stayed away since he lost the title to Cena, thanks to the help and distraction provided by Travis Scott.

With the Saturday Night's Main Event and Money in the Bank coming up, there is speculation that the star may finally be about to make a comeback. However, The Rock's return remains up in the air as things stand.

