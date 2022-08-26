Several NXT Superstars including The Usos' brother are headed toward the main roster - Reports

The Usos' brother Solo Sikoa and several other NXT Superstars are reportedly expected to join WWE's main roster shortly.

The Usos are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and part of The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, is plying his trade on the former black-and-gold brand.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sikoa might transition to the promotion's main roster alongside fellow NXT talent Indi Hartwell and members of the Legado Del Fantasma faction.

Sikoa's latest bout came against Von Vagner on the August 2 episode of NXT 2.0, where the former outclassed the latter in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Meanwhile, Legado Del Fantasma and Hartwell have featured prominently on the Tuesday night show in recent times.

Why did The Usos miss WWE SmackDown in Canada?

The Usos have had a stellar run in WWE recently, defeating The Street Profits in two high-profile matches at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam 2022.

They have appeared on both brands since becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, they were absent from last week's SmackDown due to an undisclosed reason.

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns appeared alone without Jey, Jimmy, and Paul Heyman. During a segment, Sami Zayn hinted that the tag team champions missed the show due to issues at the Canadian border.

Jimmy has had several DUIs in the past, potentially stopping him from entering the country for Friday's show. It will be interesting to see if The Bloodline tandem will make their presence felt on this week's SmackDown and enter a feud for the upcoming Clash at the Castle event on September 3.

Who do you think can dethrone the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comment section below.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh