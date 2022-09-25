Till when Roman Reigns will be out of action after match against 2-time WWE Champion at live event - Reports

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns recently made a rare appearance at a WWE live event when he faced 2-time WWE Champion AJ Styles. However, he will allegedly not be working again until Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. He will be putting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul at the event.

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns faced each other at Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Event at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, Canada. This was not a televised show. The two have not had a high-profile match since 2016 so it was a treat for all the fans in attendance to get to see these two superstars in action against each other.

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Logan Paul in WWE. The YouTube sensation had challenged Reigns to face him at Crown Jewel. Xero News has reported that Reigns will not be working after his match against AJ Styles this Saturday until Crown Jewel.

Reason why Logan Paul was chosen as Roman Reigns next opponent

Many fans were surprised when Logan Paul was announced as Reigns' next challenger. He has only had two matches in WWE so far and it is very rare for a newcomer to get such a major opportunity. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer had reported that the Saudi Arabian government wants high-profile sports stars like Paul to come to their country.

''Probably the key to the Saudi Arabian shows is the term 'sportswashing,' that gets thrown around. The government pays ridiculous money to get high profile athletes to appear under their auspices with the idea it gives the country good publicity to counter negative publicity they would be getting in the media.''

The WWE Universal Champion currently works a part-time schedule, which is why he will likely not be working till Crown Jewel in November. His last appearance on SmackDown was last week when he gave Sami Zayn an 'honorary uce' t-shirt.

Who will be able to dethrone Roman Reigns to become the new undisputed champion of the company? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

