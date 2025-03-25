TNA Wrestling fires former WWE champion as part of recent cuts - Reports

TNA Wrestling made some major changes today and let go of a former WWE champion. The promotion recently entered into a multi-year partnership with NXT.

PWInsider reported that TNA President Carlos Silva issued a memo to Anthem staff announcing the departure of eight people from the company. Ariel Shnerer was the Executive Producer of Total Nonstop Action but is no longer with the promotion. Hunter "Delirious" Johnston will now take over creative following Shnerer's departure.

One of the most notable names let go was TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim. The veteran had been with the company for almost 15 years and worked behind the scenes in Talent Relations. Tommy Dreamer will now be at the helm of Talent Relations following Kim's exit.

Kim was the inaugural Impact Knockouts Champion and accomplished a lot during her time in TNA. She is also a former WWE Women's Champion and spent a couple of years in the global juggernaut early in her professional wrestling career.

WWE star wants to bring Gail Kim out of retirement

WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that she wanted to bring Gail Kim out of retirement for a match.

Kim hadn't competed in a match since 2023, when she returned to the ring for the 1,000th episode of Impact. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Natalya stated that she wanted to bring the 48-year-old out of retirement and claimed that she was underrated.

"I am dying to bring Gail Kim out of retirement," Natalya continued. "Gail is so underrated, she's so talented. To work with her or to work against her, she's amazing. But Gail Kim, her style, she was so ahead of her time, and when I think about IYO [SKY] and I think about Dakota [Kai], and I think about so many talented women, like Zoey Stark, I think about their styles and I'm like, 'Gail was an innovator of that style.' She's just somebody that always deserves their flowers." [From 03:02 – 03:39]

You can check out the interview with Natalya in the video below:

Kim is a legend in the wrestling business and is well-respected by her peers in the industry. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her after her surprising TNA departure.

