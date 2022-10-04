Top SmackDown superstar beat Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to become the top merchandise seller - Reports

Roman Reigns' lead faction, The Bloodline, has dominated not just on-screen programming but also merchandise sales in the company.

However, two weeks back, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was able to sideline The Bloodline to emerge as the top merchandise seller in WWE.

Despite his popularity, McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Wales, United Kingdom. Considering how strongly the Scottish star was booked walking into the match, this had come as a surprise. Many believed that the Scottish Warrior would finally get his big moment of being able to win a WWE Championship in front of a live crowd.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, The Bloodline is the 'perennial' number one merchandise seller these days. However, McIntyre was able to beat them to become the top seller a few weeks back, indicating that he has momentum on his side:

''McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big.''

What's next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns officially inducted Sami Zayn into The Bloodline as an honorary Uce a few weeks back on SmackDown.

The faction now consists of Reigns and his cousins, The Usos, their younger brother Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and the wise man Paul Heyman.

The Tribal Chief will face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in November. It is unlikely that the feud between McIntyre and Reigns will get restarted any time before WrestleMania 39.

The current plan is for Reigns to remain undefeated up until he faces The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

Though fans have been waiting for McIntyre to regain the world championship, it seems as though they will have to wait longer for him to become the top champion in the company again.

