  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Top WWE higher-up stepping down as CEO; looking to exit Endeavor - Reports

Top WWE higher-up stepping down as CEO; looking to exit Endeavor - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 24, 2025 01:47 GMT
He is stepping away (Credit: WWE.com)
A bigwig is stepping down (Credit: WWE.com)

A top WWE higher-up may now be stepping down as CEO as per a recent report. Further details are being clarified at the moment.

Ad

As per a recent report from The Wrap, now that Endeavor is heading to privatizing from being public by the private equity giant Silver Lake, Ari Emanuel is reportedly looking to step aside as the CEO. Patrick Whitesell will be leaving his role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Emanuel, on the other hand, is expected to be changing his role in the leadership while remaining as a member of the board.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mark Shapiro will be serving as the president and COO of Endeavor. The report stated that Emanuel would be "stepping up and not stepping away," as per a source, but what that meant is uncertain, with him expected to leave his CEO role.

What this means for WWE is uncertain, but it has been reported previously that while Endeavor will be going private, TKO will be staying public. As of this moment, Ari Emanuel is the top man in TKO as well as the CEO. He has even commented on WWE's direction recently.

With him stepping away from his current Endeavor role, he may stay on in TKO. The coming weeks should provide fans with more information.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी