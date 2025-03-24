A top WWE higher-up may now be stepping down as CEO as per a recent report. Further details are being clarified at the moment.

As per a recent report from The Wrap, now that Endeavor is heading to privatizing from being public by the private equity giant Silver Lake, Ari Emanuel is reportedly looking to step aside as the CEO. Patrick Whitesell will be leaving his role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Emanuel, on the other hand, is expected to be changing his role in the leadership while remaining as a member of the board.

Mark Shapiro will be serving as the president and COO of Endeavor. The report stated that Emanuel would be "stepping up and not stepping away," as per a source, but what that meant is uncertain, with him expected to leave his CEO role.

What this means for WWE is uncertain, but it has been reported previously that while Endeavor will be going private, TKO will be staying public. As of this moment, Ari Emanuel is the top man in TKO as well as the CEO. He has even commented on WWE's direction recently.

With him stepping away from his current Endeavor role, he may stay on in TKO. The coming weeks should provide fans with more information.

