Top WWE name working Royal Rumble despite being named in Vince McMahon lawsuit - Reports

Just as WWE was preparing for the epic Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, a major development was made regarding the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit. Grant's lawyer provided the amended case on January 31, and several names were mentioned in the latest developments.

The situation has brought more negative light to the company as it prepares for the premium live event in Indianapolis. Michael Hayes was named in Janel Grant's amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Despite being named in Grant's amended lawsuit, Fightful Select reports that the Hall of Famer is backstage for the Royal Rumble, continuing to work as a producer for the PLE tonight.

Hayes, who has been working as a producer with WWE since 1999, was recently seen in Logan Paul's latest vlog chastizing the former United States Champion for hitting on Tiffany Stratton, who is dating Ludwig Kaiser.

Multi-time WWE Champion reportedly not set for Royal Rumble return

Fightful Select also confirmed, along with the Michael Hayes news, that Brock Lesnar is not backstage at the Rumble and hasn't been discussed regarding WWE plans for over a year.

WWE has been teasing Lesnar's return in recent months. Though the actual mention of his name hasn't happened, we've heard superstars bring up his various nicknames.

Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman both recently discussed "The Beast Incarnate" and "The One behind The One," the latter regarding Lesnar's victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30.

Despite that, don't expect a Brock Lesnar appearance anytime soon. This week, we got an update on Janel Grant's case against Vince McMahon, and the Next Big Thing was named. McMahon allegedly attempted to use Grant for Lesnar to lock him in a contract.

