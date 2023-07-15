Top WWE RAW star backstage for tonight's SmackDown - Reports

A popular WWE RAW star is reportedly backstage for tonight's edition of SmackDown at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 went down on July 1st at the 02 Arena in London. It was an eventful night for The Judgment Day, as Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match to begin the show.

Priest brought the Money in the Bank briefcase to the ringside area during Finn Balor's match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. It was Priest's fellow stablemate that wound up being distracted by his presence, and Rollins picked up the victory after hitting Balor with The Stomp.

According to PW Insider, Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest is backstage for tonight's episode of SmackDown. The report did not disclose whether or not The Archer of Infamy will be making an appearance tonight on the blue brand.

Damian Priest claims everything is fine with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Factions are having a difficult time getting along in WWE nowadays, and The Judgment Day is no exception.

On the RAW following Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio in the main event. Dominik attacked The Visionary after the match, and Damian Priest was about to take the opportunity to cash in. However, Finn Balor showed up with a poorly timed attack on Rollins, and it led to the two arguing at the end of the show.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, the 40-year-old claimed that everything was fine and the argument was simply a result of a lack of communication within The Judgment Day. Priest added that he has an entire year with the Money in the Bank contract and is going to be patient when deciding the right time to cash in:

"Unfortunately, Finn came out and I wasn't expecting that. It was just a lack of communication. I have a whole year with this thing (MITB contract) if I want to, so I'm going to be patient," said Damian Priest.

The Judgment Day is a FAMILY. ⚖️

Rhea is so proud of Damian for becoming Senor #MITB The Judgment Day is a FAMILY. ⚖️

The Judgment Day was able to work together as a unit to defeat Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in the main event of this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Only time will tell if the issues within the group are truly behind them as the road toward SummerSlam 2023 continues.

Which champion do you think Damian Priest should cash in his Money in the Bank contract on? Sound off in the comments section below.