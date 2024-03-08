Top WWE star to wrestle first match in two months at upcoming live event after being cleared - Reports

A top WWE Superstar is all set to work at the upcoming live events after being cleared.

Seth Rollins was diagnosed with a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus while wrestling Jinder Mahal on an episode of RAW in January. The injury left many fans worried. Thankfully, The Visionary is cleared to compete moving forward and announced the same on the latest edition of RAW.

In a major update on the situation, PWInsider is reporting that Rollins is scheduled to work on upcoming live events.

Check out the report below:

"WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is scheduled for this weekend's live events, so not only is he cleared, but he's back working live events as of this Saturday in Alexandria, LA." [H/T PWInsider]

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins praises The Bloodline

The Visionary had massive praise for The Bloodline while talking with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast last year. He also opened up about Roman Reigns' heel turn in 2020, which changed the course of his career.

"One of those things that happened was turning Roman Reigns heel, which maybe would have never happened had we not been stuck in a warehouse for 18 months. It turned into one of the best possible outcomes for him and for the industry if you look at the story arc of what the Bloodline and Roman Reigns has been, it’s virtually unmatched in our industry. It’s so hard because of injuries and the crowd not always jiving with what you’re doing, you have to change stuff from what you want, but to be able to consistently tell a very logical and emotion-based story for years on episodic television, we’re talking every week, 52 weeks a year, for years." [H/T Fightful]

The Rock has challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. If the babyfaces win the match, The Bloodline won't interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal title match on Night 2 of the mega event.

Are you excited for Rollins' return? Sound off!

