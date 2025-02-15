Triple H bringing back WWE legend for his first WrestleMania singles match in 4 years - Reports

  • home icon
By Divesh Merani
Modified Feb 15, 2025 05:26 GMT
The road to WrestleMania 41 has had its bumps, but the destination seems to be worth it. WWE is building up a promising card, with several exciting matches.

One of those matches reportedly involves a returning WWE legend. One who has been away for months due to a storyline injury. According to WRKD Wrestling, who have gotten several reports correct recently, Randy Orton will be back in time for WrestleMania and face Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows.

This makes perfect sense, as it was The Prizefighter who took Orton out in the first place. He hit a Package Piledriver on The Viper, who has had a history of back issues. While his current absence is not storyline-related, it seems like the 14-time world champion will be back on WWE SmackDown soon.

This report seems to have stemmed from Kevin Owens' challenge to Sami Zayn for Elimination Chamber. The two real-life best friends are set to settle their rivalry at the upcoming premium live event, leaving KO free to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

This would be The Viper's first singles match at 'Mania since 2021, when he faced The Fiend. Orton has since competed at the event twice. Once in a three-way Tag Team Title bout, before he faced Owens and Logan Paul in another triple-threat last year.

Edited by Divesh Merani
