WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Unfortunate update on Randy Orton's hiatus; planned WrestleMania 41 match scrapped?

Some planned matches for The Show of Shows might not happen. There's also a backstage update on Randy Orton, albeit not a positive one. So, without further ado, let's get into today's roundup.

#1. WWE may change their plans for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre was reportedly frustrated following the Royal Rumble for a number of reasons. One of them was WWE's plans for him at WrestleMania 41, with The Scottish Warrior seemingly listed for a match against Damian Priest. This has caused severe backlash online, which may have forced a potential re-think.

Fans believe McIntyre deserves a bigger match at WrestleMania 41, given his stellar body of work over the past year. According to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, there have been internal discussions to re-evaluate Drew McIntyre's plans for 'Mania:

"Sources within WWE have informed me that the online backlash of Drew McIntyre's potential WrestleMania opponent has opened up internal discussions to reevaluate current plans."

With McIntyre on Friday Night SmackDown, it will be interesting to see what he does at WrestleMania 41.

#2. John Cena in a triple threat at WrestleMania 41?

Other planned matches for WrestleMania 41 include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and a triple threat pitting Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk against each other. However, there has been talk of a potential switch, according to WrestleVotes.

During a recent Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, the wrestling insider suggested that some people in WWE would prefer Cena, Rhodes, and Punk in a triple threat match over the original plan:

"I don't know if it's been discussed in a official capacity. But I do know that there are people that would rather that match than Reigns, Punk and Rollins. If that matters at all, I don't know, but I do know that there are some people who'd prefer that."

It remains to be seen if both CM Punk and John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. In this situation, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins would likely face each other in a singles match.

#3. Unfortunate update on Randy Orton amid his WWE hiatus

Randy Orton has been on hiatus ever since he took a Package Piledriver from Kevin Owens on a November episode of SmackDown. While WrestleMania season is underway, there hasn't been any sign of The Viper coming back to WWE.

WrestleVotes stated during the Live Q&A on Backstage Pass that Orton's current absence is not storyline-related. It isn't known what the real reason is, though:

"I hate speculating on injuries. I don't have anything concrete but I do believe there's something keeping him off TV that's not related to a storyline."

It seemed like Randy Orton would return in time for a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, based on this report, that might be up in the air.

