Triple H reportedly removes longtime WWE rule that was favored by previous management 

It has been reported that Triple H has altered a few rules in WWE that were previously championed by Vince McMahon, including an illegal person attacking a legal person in a tag match.

The Game has taken over as the company's new head of creative, enabling him to craft the structure of any match as well as the rules of those contests.

According to Dave Meltzer, who wrote in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H has decided to alter two specific rules that were once a staple in WWE.

"WWE producers for years were told one of the secret rules is that an illegal person can’t successfully attack a legal person in a tag match without it being a DQ. You could do the five-second double-team spot but if the illegal person attacked the legal person, it had to be with the referee down. In addition, what was a trope in WWE major matches 20 years ago, the pin spot where the face (good guy) has it won but someone from outside the ring pulls the ref out of the ring at the count of two, breaking up the pin in a singles match, was barred by Vince McMahon because it makes no sense. But Paul Levesque (Triple H) has brought the spot back, and debuted Solo Sikoa with it."[H/T WrestleTalk]

Since The Game has taken control of WWE creative, it can be argued that the overall quality in both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly.

Former WWE Champion is excited to have Triple H in charge

With The King of Kings now running the show, the good feeling surrounding the company seems to have not only rejuvinated the fanbase but the WWE Superstars as well.

On the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Seth Rollins was asked for his opinion regarding his former mentor and rival now spearheading WWE into the future.

"Very exciting. I've always had a great admiration for him. He's been a mentor of mine for as long as I've been in the company. And so, to have someone in that position that I trust is really awesome. I trusted Vince as well, but to just have a breath of fresh air is really good." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Under the 14-time World Champion's direction, Seth Rollins picked up his first Premium Live Event pinfall victory of the year last Saturday as he defeated Matt Riddle at Clash At The Castle.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's brief time as head of WWE creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

