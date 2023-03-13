Triple H considered major character change for former WWE Champion - Reports

Triple H has made many changes to the WWE product since ascending to the top of the creative team. The Game went from booking NXT to the main roster following Vince McMahon's retirement in 2022, and Hunter is now apparently considering a character change for Drew McIntyre in 2023.

The Scottish Warrior started his second run with the company in 2017, joining NXT at first. In April 2018, he returned from a bicep injury and made his main roster comeback on RAW, aligning himself with Dolph Ziggler. He was a heel for two years before cementing his babyface turn when he won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble.

According to a recent report from Xero News, there were internal discussions in WWE regarding a potential heel turn for Drew McIntyre in 2023. The report further stated that there was no confirmation of when or if this will happen.

"At one point in recent months, WWE were discussing turning Drew McIntyre heel in 2023. No word if they are going to turn Mcintyre in the near future, could have changed, but they did discuss it," Xero News reported.

Drew McIntyre's time as a babyface saw him main event Night Two of WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar.

The Scottish star defeated the Beast Incarnate to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. Many months later, he lost the title to Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match.

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE right now

The biggest star in wrestling right now is Roman Reigns, a heel. While not on the Tribal Chief's level, Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest babyfaces in the company.

He faced the Head of the Table in a blockbuster match at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Cardiff. Despite getting very close to picking up a monumental win, a debuting Solo Sikoa cost him the match, allowing Roman Reigns to pick up the win. After his loss, McIntyre shared the ring with Tyson Fury to close out the show.

Currently, Drew McIntyre is aligned with Sheamus. The tag team partners were in action on SmackDown when they faced each other along with Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Xavier Woods in a number one contender match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre both emerged victorious and will face off in a singles match on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown to determine who will face Gunther.

It has been rumored that Gunther will face both men in a triple-threat bout at the Showcase of the Immortals in what is likely to be a barnburner of a match.

