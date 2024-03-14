Triple H keeping major Vince McMahon rule after his WWE exit - Reports

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer recently noted that Triple H is following Vince McMahon's playbook while picking Hall of Fame inductees.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced decorated names like Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The U.S Express, Muhammad Ali, and Thunderbolt Patterson for the Class of 2024.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that The King of Kings is following his father-in-law's playbook of having a female and a black wrestler on the list of inductees.

“So it's interesting that Thunderbolt is now allotted in the WWE Hall of Fame. The one thing that we learned is when Vince McMahon picked the Hall of Fame, they had a certain quota thing, which was [that] there has to be a black wrestler and there has to be a woman wrestler in every class. And in the new Hall of Fame, it appears that that is the same thing. There's one woman, which was Bull Nakano and Thunderbolt. So that's the deal. Thunderbolt announced today, and then probably, I don't know if it'd be tomorrow or Friday or whatever, but Lia Maivia [The Rock's grandmother] will be announced as a promoter. Dwayne is gonna give the speech.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Expand Tweet

According to the latest reports, The Rock's grandmother, Lia Malvia, is also slated to be inducted into the coveted club this April.

Triple H on Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Paul Heyman will likely headline this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. Shortly after WWE announced The Wiseman's induction, Triple H shared a heartfelt tweet, heaping big praise on him.

Expand Tweet

Triple H listed Heyman's major roles over the years, which ranged from being a promoter to a manager, and a ''Wiseman.'' The Game then hyped Heyman's upcoming Hall of Fame induction speech. It will be interesting to see which wrestler inducts the former ECW-owner into the prestigious club.

Poll : What do you think of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class? Loaded! Meh! 0 votes View Discussion