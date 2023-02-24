Triple H pushing RAW Superstar as a ' major project' to become a top guy for a long time - Reports

Triple H is being praised by fans and critics ever since he took over as the creative head of WWE. While some of the stars he has tried to push have fallen flat, there are others who have taken the ball and are rolling with it. One such name is the US Champion Austin Theory.

Despite failing his MITB Cash-in, Theory got a new lease on life as he dropped his 'selfie' gimmick and adopted a more serious and ruthless persona. He went on to win the United States Championship and recently won a six-man Elimination Chamber match to retain his Championship.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Austin Theory is seen as a 'major project' for a big push in WWE. That is one of the reasons why he will be facing the legendary John Cena at WrestleMania Hollywood this year.

''Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. title. Theory is clearly a major project to be a top guy for a long time.''

Triple H had praised Austin Theory

Speaking to ESPN last month, the Game Triple H talked about what it requires to be a major star in WWE. He said that apart from physical skills, charisma, and personality are also very important. He said that he feels Theory has all of these plus points in him.

"It’s a nuanced feeling… once you see this guy’s a great athlete, I’m looking for their personality, their charisma. Austin Theory has it, and then some. Do I think he has all the potential to be one of the biggest stars in the business? Absolutely.''

He further praised the former NXT Superstar by saying that he is constantly improving his game and he is smart. Triple H stated that Theory listens to the crowd and knows how to adapt his game on a regular basis.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : Does Austin Theory deserve a big push? Yes No 0 votes