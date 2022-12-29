Triple H to reportedly bring big names to WWE in 2023, more details revealed

The announcement of Lucha Libre star Dragon Lee's decision to join WWE took the wrestling world by storm late Thursday night. Today we are getting further reports on how those within WWE are reacting to the shocking acquisition and plans for future signings in 2023.

The former IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion made the announcement following his and his brother's win over AEW's FTR at AAA's Lucha Libre: Noche de Campeones pay-per-view. Dragon Lee grabbed the mic and thanked the fans for their support, and noted that he would continue to represent the great country of Mexico - and it's people - in NXT in 2023.

The announcement immediately garnered an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans and talent within the company alike. However, a recent report from WrestleVotes is now revealing how those within the company feel about Triple H's latest acquisition.

WrestleVotes reports that the company as a whole is hopeful that the signing will be the start of more "standout" signings to come in the new year. Furthermore, the outlet noted that Triple H is confident that they will sign additional "high quality" names in early 2023.

"I’m told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of “standout” talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H & crew have expectations to land other high quality names early in 2023." - WrestleVotes

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of “standout” talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H & crew have expectations to land other high quality names early in 2023. I’m told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of “standout” talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H & crew have expectations to land other high quality names early in 2023.

There are a number of big names that WWE could consider bringing into the fold in 2023, with many fans gearing up for more potential bidding wars between WWE and AEW for prospective talent.

Who is WWE's newest signing, Dragon Lee?

Dragon Lee's reputation spans the entire globe, from his home country of Mexico to Japan and the United States. During his nearly 10-year career, Lee has won championships all over the world for various promotions including AAA, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and All Pro Wrestling.

In July 2018, Dragon Lee won the All Pro Wrestling/Pro Wrestling Revolution "King of Indies" tournament, defeating Ryusuke Taguchi, Brody King, and Flip Gordon.

Lee recently worked matches with AEW, even squaring off against The Elite, which spurred rumors that the company would try to lock up the star in a big-time contract with Tony Khan's company.

What do YOU think of Dragon Lee joining World Wrestling Entertainment? Who do you want to see him square off against? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : Are you excited to see Dragon Lee wrestle in WWE? Yes! No! 0 votes