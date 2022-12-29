Which former World Champion approached Dragon Lee to be a WWE Superstar?

It was recently announced that Dragon Lee would be one of the newest additions to the WWE NXT roster for next year. The announcement came as a shock to some as it looked like he was heading to AEW instead, but it looks like a top superstar advised him to head to the Stamford-based promotion instead.

The 27-year-old captured various wrestling fans by performing in various wrestling promotions, most notably in NJPW and AAA. He also performed in ROH and AEW, but it looks like he will spend most of his time in WWE going forward.

After a recent AAA Noche de Campeones event, Lee and his brother Dralistico, their team known as Los Hermanos Lee, became the new AAA Tag Team Champions after defeating FTR. After the match, Dragon announced that he would begin wrestling for WWE's developmental brand NXT in January.

In an interview with ESPN, Dragon Lee shared that he was encouraged to join WWE by Finn Balor and signed a contract with the company earlier this month. Lee also noted that he spoke with the company's former WWE talent relations executive Canyon Ceman, but a recent conversation with The Judgment Day leader got him interested in the idea again. After the conversation, he performed for James Kimball and Trent Wilfinger, talent strategy and development experts for the company.

"[Finn Balor] told me, 'Would you like to be in WWE?'" Lee said with a laugh. "I said, 'Yeah, sure. Why not?' ... It was something special for me."

Dragon Lee on what he wants to improve once he's in WWE

The upcoming NXT star has been wrestling ever since 2014, and his impressive skill set has showcased his experience. However, there are still some improvements the 27-year-old star wants to tackle.

In the same interview, Dragon Lee further revealed that he wanted to focus on learning more about promos and confessed that one could never stop learning in pro wrestling. He noted that he doesn't just want to become a wrestler but also an artist.

"It's my challenge to learn more about promos," Lee said. "You will never finish learning in pro wrestling. But every time you wrestle, you learn. But about promos, it's something new for me. I would like to learn something new, how to become not just a wrestler -- an artist."

