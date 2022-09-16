Promising superstar not on the list of talent Triple H wants to use in WWE - Reports

Several fans have inquired about Gable Steveson's WWE status as he is yet to kick off his wrestling career despite being drafted to RAW.

Dave Meltzer recently provided an update on the Olympic gold medalist's future and confirmed that the latter had not been factored into WWE's current creative plans. The company initially wanted Steveson to begin his full-time run right after WrestleMania 38, where he made a special appearance and laid out Chad Gable.

Steveson, however, has not featured on TV since 'Mania, and it was reported that he is not part of the list of talent that Triple H's team wishes to use right now.

It was also clarified that Steveson remains under contract with WWE, and the process of his transition to the squared circle has been considerably slowed down. Here's what was reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Obviously the original plan was to get him up and running at WrestleMania right after winning the NCAA tournament and it's a slower process than that. There was some question because he's not in Orlando as all the other prospects are. He is not in current plans or on the list of talent to be used right now. He is still under contract and hasn't left Minnesota," revealed Meltzer.

When will Gable Steveson get his rumored WWE push?

While nothing has been confirmed, Meltzer speculated that Steveson could decide to spend another year competing in amateur wrestling before making the jump to WWE.

The young grappler is presently receiving in-ring training from veteran Mr. Kennedy, and officials at Stamford will surely be keeping a close eye on his development as a performer.

As reported earlier, the company wanted Steveson to be the "next Brock Lesnar." There was also an idea pitched for him to face Triple H at WrestleMania, which was later scrapped.

It seems like the promotion is taking its time with Gable Steveson, and fans should not be concerned about his future as the 22-year-old is still apparently earmarked for a healthy push once he is ready.

Do you think Gable Steveson will become a main eventer in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far