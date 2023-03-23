Triple H is looking at all angles to make WrestleMania 39 as the best show in WWE's calendar year, but it seems he has big plans for moving forward as well.

Many stars from the current roster have taken their shot at shining ever since The Game took hold of the creative booking process. However, not every superstar has been properly used on-screen. One of those names is Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style was one of the hottest commodities at one time, moving from NXT to the main roster.

Unfortunately, the crowd lost interest in him following many dull feuds and confusing creative direction, and since then Nakamura's momentum has never truly recovered. But it looks like Triple H still has faith in him and sees massive star value in pushing him.

According to Xero News, The Chief Content Officer reportedly plans to revitalize Shinsuke Nakamura and bring him on the same track that he was on before WrestleMania 34.

Nakamura has also been kept off WWE TV and has not been involved in any new feuds for some time now, but it seems that is going to change soon. The Rockstar has credited Triple H in the past for opening the fabled "Forbidden Door" and allowing a final match against The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Rey Mysterio has reportedly discussed plans for retirement with Triple H for WrestleMania 39

We're sure that Triple H is the last to sign off on many difficult choices ever since taking over the mantle of being in charge of WWE's creative direction. He also a conversation with another veteran.

According to a report from WrestleVotes via GivemeSport, Rey Mysterio has discussed potential plans to retire from the in-ring competition at WrestleMania 39. The future WWE Hall of Famer has been embroiled in a heated feud with his son, Dominik Mysterio, since last year. But Rey has refrained from fighting Dom even though he was pushed to the limit on several occasions.

Recently, Rey has been showing signs of his limit being crossed and may eventually agree to a match at WrestleMania 39. The report stated the iconic luchador has reportedly waved off from retiring soon in a discussion with Triple H, possibly because the feud has reinvigorated him once again.

"At one point, it was discussed that Rey Mysterio was going to retire at WrestleMania. But I don't think next weekend is his last match, regardless of the Hall of Fame. This storyline kind of reinvigorated him a little bit. So I don't know if he agreed to do another full year, let's say and retire at 40. I don't know if he's going to drag this out with Dom until they feel like it's complete." H/T GivemeSport

