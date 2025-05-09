Triple H's role in shocking WWE firings revealed - Reports

A number of WWE Superstars were recently let go from the company. A new report has now shed light on Triple H's role behind these releases.

On May 2, several individuals, including Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and Shayna Baszler, were fired from the main roster of either RAW or SmackDown. The stars from NXT who were released were Jakara Jackson, Riley Osborne, Gigi Dolin, Wolfgang, Cora Jade, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer reported that WWE sources indicated that NXT talent releases stemmed from concerns about laziness, insufficient improvement, injury proneness, or inability to resonate with the fans.

The report also noted that Triple H made the final call regarding these shocking departures. It's unclear if The Game's decisions were driven by a set number or a financial target.

Veteran criticizes Triple H over recent WWE releases

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently shared his thoughts on talents getting fired from the Stamford-based promotion just days after WrestleMania 41. He discussed this on an episode of The Stevie Richards Show.

The former WWE star slammed Triple H and asserted that blaming wrestlers was nonsensical and that writers should be held accountable for poor creative. Richards further contended that the company's approach to training, where injury was a risk, was flawed compared to the demands of actual performance.

"You got people you're talking about lazy in training. The point of the business is not to bump yourself out while training, maybe when you're working. No, the company's at fault, and I hate the fact this is just as bad as creative has nothing for you. Then fire the damn writer, don't fire the wrestler. It's crazy," he said.

The future landscape of WWE's roster is uncertain given recent releases, and only time will tell how many new wrestlers will debut.

