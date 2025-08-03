Triple H set to kick off SummerSlam Sunday following controversial Money in the Bank cash-in - Reports

Triple H is reportedly set to open Night Two of WWE SummerSlam tonight at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Seth Rollins successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event of Night One.CM Punk hit Gunther with a GTS last night at SummerSlam for the pinfall victory and captured the World Heavyweight Championship. The Second City Saint was emotional following the win, but his celebration didn't last long.Seth Rollins returned to reveal that he was healthy and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship. According to Cory Hays of BodySlam, Triple H will be kicking off Night Two of SummerSlam later tonight. Coming after the controversial Money in the Bank cash-in last night, fans would expect The Game to address Rollins' injury deception, along with hyping up the show.There are several marquee matches scheduled for Night Two of SummerSlam. John Cena will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. Becky Lynch is also set to defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria. The United States Championship will also be on the line in a Steel Cage match, and there will be a TLC bout for the WWE Tag Team Championship during tonight's show as well.Triple H reacts to Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE SummerSlamTriple H shared his thoughts about Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in earlier today.The Game took to social media earlier today to react to The Visionary's successful cash-in to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Hall of Famer referred to Rollins' cash-in as &quot;The Heist of the Summer&quot; and congratulated the veteran. You can check out The King of Kings' message in the post below.&quot;Adding to the long list of moments and insane celebrations…the “Heist of the Summer”. Congratulations @WWERollins. Night 2 of #SummerSlam. Are you ready?&quot; he wrote.Night One of SummerSlam 2025 featured several surprises during the show. Only time will tell what Triple H has to say tonight, and if the company has any more surprises in store for fans during Night Two.