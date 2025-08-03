WWE Superstar CM Punk fulfilled the promise he had made to his fans: winning the World Heavyweight Championship. The Second City Saint gave his all to defeat Gunther. However, the celebrations didn’t last for long as Seth Rollins entered MetLife Stadium to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.Already exhausted from his battle against The Ring General, Punk was easily overcome by The Visionary, who is now the new World Heavyweight Champion. Here are three reasons why The Voice of the Voiceless lost the title just five minutes after winning it.#3. To restart the Seth Rollins-CM Punk feudSeth Rollins and CM Punk are sworn enemies. The Visionary and The Second City Saint tried to settle their matters in the ring on RAW’s Netflix premiere, where Punk won fair and square. This was followed by a match in March 2025, where the two had a steel cage match at Madison Square Garden. However, an interference from Roman Reigns resulted in The Architect winning the match when he was pulled out of the cage, leaving room for a decisive victory.At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman backstabbed CM Punk and Roman Reigns to side with Seth Rollins. The Visionary then prepared his ascent to become Mr. Money in the Bank while keeping The Straight Edge Superstar at bay with the help of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.Night of Champions saw Mr. Money in the Bank sabotage Punk’s title match against the Undisputed Champion, John Cena. Before The Second City Saint could get himself a match against Mr. MITB, LA Knight had already booked a spot for himself.Now, with Seth Rollins cashing in his contract on CM Punk and dethroning him shortly after the latter won the World Heavyweight Championship, the feud has once again taken center stage. The stakes are just a lot higher this time.#2. Seth Rollins cashing in on CM Punk was ‘best for business'WrestleMania XL saw Seth Rollins lose the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre. Shortly after, CM Punk attacked The Scottish Psychopath, which created an opportunity for Damian Priest to strike. The then-MITB holder destroyed an already battered McIntyre to win the World Title just five minutes after he had won it.Interestingly, SummerSlam 2025 saw a very similar tale unfold, as The Second City Saint got dethroned after holding the World Heavyweight Championship for just a little over five minutes. The Architect conjured the perfect plan to make Punk let his guard down by faking a knee injury.Moreover, he continued his mind games by continuing to act as if he was hurt, by entering MetLife Stadium on crutches and with a knee brace. He then ditched the crutches and grabbed his MITB briefcase to attack CM Punk and then reclaim the World Title.It should be noted that ahead of their clash on RAW's Netflix premiere, CM Punk had told Rollins that he wasn’t interested in fighting him since he was no longer a champion. Now, The Visionary is the World Heavyweight Champion once again, and he took the title from the very man who deemed him inferior last year.All this long-term storytelling makes the MITB cash-in ‘best for business.’ This was especially evident with the pop Seth Rollins received when he showed up, dropped his crutches, cashed in his contract, and defeated Punk.#1. Weak buildup for the CM Punk-Gunther feudCM Punk won a five-man gauntlet match on RAW to secure his title shot against Gunther at SummerSlam. Following his victory, The Second City Saint and The Ring General delivered two promos to build up their title match at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Despite both men being WWE’s top stars with exceptional in-ring and mic skills, their bout lacked both hype and substance.Despite a weak buildup, Gunther and CM Punk delivered a blockbuster display of resilience and technical brilliance. The final moments of the match even saw the Austrian getting his head busted open after he fell face-first on the monitors of the announce desk. The Straight Edge Superstar’s victory was genuinely celebrated by all his hardcore fans.But while Punk deserved to win tonight, he didn’t deserve a title run that stemmed from this match. The Voice of the Voiceless has immense charisma, and he should get his title run on the back of an intense feud. Interestingly, he is right in the middle of it now after losing the title to Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Punk.