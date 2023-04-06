Triple H and Vince McMahon's reported status for WWE SmackDown revealed

Vince McMahon has been the talk of the WWE Universal because of the company's situation. He is reported to be the brains behind WWE RAW after WrestleMania and was said to be present backstage during the PLE last weekend. A recently released report gave an update on Mr. McMahon's presence on WWE SmackDown.

The episode of WWE RAW riled up many members of the WWE Universe. After reports emerged claiming that many rewrites were made to the show because of Vince McMahon's presence, fans were disheartened after not seeing their favorite WWE Superstars in action that night.

The WWE Universe turned hostile with trends such as #FireVince and #WomenDeserveBetter started doing the rounds after the episode of WWE RAW. Fans across the world wonder whether Vince McMahon will be present on WWE SmackDown and call the shots there too.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Thousands of fans took to the live chat of WWE's The Bump show and spammed it with FIRE VINCE.



Keep going! Take it to the arenas. WWE and Endeavor will have to listen eventually.



#FireVince



Dave Meltzer, on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, provided his analysis of the situation.

"Either he’s coming to Portland (for SmackDown) and tearing up the show, or he’s, at worst, maybe gonna stay in Connecticut and be in the production meeting remote. In which case he’ll probably have less tearing up of the show. But he’s there, and he’s the decision maker, and he’s number one. He’s number one, that’s it."

Delving deeper into what it meant for Triple H, Meltzer stated,

"Triple H has gone from being ‘the guy’ to being basically what Paul Heyman was and what Bruce Prichard was before. Where they’re ‘in charge’, but everything gets overruled."(h/t WrestleTalk)

Did Vince McMahon sell WWE?

WrestleMania's success wasn't the only celebration WWE management was focused on last weekend. Hours after The Show Of Shows, WWE's sale to Endeavor was announced.

Mr. McMahon's WWE was sold to Endeavor for a whopping $9.3 billion. The sale was allegedly the reason for a chaotic episode of RAW. Reports suggested that officials from WWE's new home were present backstage and wanted to see Vince McMahon in action.

