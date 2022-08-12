One more WWE Superstar reportedly set to get their old ring name back under new Triple H regime

It has been reported that WWE Superstar Humberto may be getting his old ring name back, under a new system overseen by Triple H.

Since The Game took charge of WWE's creative department, there have been some clear differences in the product. A recent change was made to Humberto's Tag Team partner Angel, who is now performing under his old name, Angel Garza.

Based on the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Humberto may soon be getting the Carillo surname back as well.

"Some of the weird name quirks may be changing. Angel has already noted he is getting the Garza name back, which is notable because that is a family name and under Vince the idea was no last names that had been used prior to WWE unless somebody is already established in WWE with that name or a Gable Steveson type. The belief is Humberto will get Carrillo back as well." H/T Inside The Ropes

A common creative troupe seen during Vince McMahon's run was his obscure decision to give his performers just one name rather than having a first and second name.

Top WWE star is excited about Triple H running the company's creative side

Following Vince's retirement, The Game and his daughter Stephanie McMahon have taken on more prominent roles in the company.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan said that it feels like WWE is entering a new era after a change of leadership.

"I am very optimistic, I think I think everyone's optimistic. I shouldn't speak for everyone but It's very familiar, it's not like two people that we don't know are in charge. Now it's Triple H and Steph. Like we've been here all along so it's like a very comforting feeling that it feels like, you know, mum and dad still here, I don't know, but I think that we're just kind of all ready to just put in the work and just take everything to the next level. Feels kind of like a new era." H/T Sportskeeda

While there is still a long way to go, it can be argued that both RAW and SmackDown's quality has greatly improved since Triple H took charge of both the shows.

What are your first impressions of Triple H's creative visions for WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil