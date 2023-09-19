Troubled WWE superstar not backstage for tonight's RAW - Reports

Tonight's WWE RAW will be held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City Utah. Matt Riddle reportedly should be back after missing last week's episode and live events, but it seems like he's still not arrived a few hours before the show.

Riddle was pulled from last week's RAW in Norfolk, Virginia after an incident at JFK Airport in New York City. He was also removed from a couple of live events this weekend in Idaho and Washington.

TMZ Sports reported that The Original Bro claimed that he was sexually assaulted by a Port Authority officer. But before the alleged assault, police were called when Riddle was disturbing the peace after deplaning. An investigation about the alleged sexual assault was opened but the results of it remain a mystery.

According to PWInsider, Riddle is expected for tonight's RAW in Utah. He was not on last week's show because of a medical issue and not a punishment for the airport incident. However, it seems like the MMA fighter-turned WWE superstar has not been seen backstage as of 4:00 p.m. ET.

Matt Riddle's current tag team partner Drew McIntyre is set to face Jey Uso tonight on WWE RAW. McIntyre has a score to settle against Jey due to his involvement with The Bloodline last year. Riddle also has his issues with Jey in the past as well.

Matt Riddle should take a break from WWE, according to Jim Cornette

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette discussed Matt Riddle's incident at JFK Airport. Cornette thought that Riddle needed a break from WWE to regain his composure and advised him to think before doing something in public.

"Maybe he just needs to get his sh*t together," Cornett said. "Maybe that the dull-witted 'Hey bro' thing is not working. Maybe he's just dull-witted and doesn't fu*king think before he does anything in a public place. Maybe he could just take a little break, come back and regather his thoughts."

Riddle reportedly has two strikes for failing the Wellness Policy during his stint with the company. He was even ordered to get into rehab late last year before getting cleared to return the day after WrestleMania 39.

