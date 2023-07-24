Truth about former WWE Champion's recent absence, set to get a massive title opportunity upon return - Reports

A major match could be added by WWE to the already stacked SummerSlam 2023 card soon. Gunther is expected to defend the Intercontinental Championship against former champion Drew McIntyre at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Drew McIntyre's return at Money in the Bank 2023 was a moment of sheer excitement for wrestling fans worldwide. The Scottish Psychopath had been absent from WWE programming following WrestleMania 39. At The Show of Shows, he lost to Gunther in a triple threat match also involving Sheamus.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently revealed why Drew McIntyre was absent on RAW last week. The former WWE Champion was filming a movie. While there was some concern due to his absence, the feud between McIntyre and Gunther will continue once he returns.

The Scottish Psychopath will likely get a shot at the Intercontinental Championship when he returns. Here is what Meltzer said regarding the title match being made official:

''They wouldn't [confirm the IC title bout] until next week. McIntyre was absent this week, he was doing a movie. He'll be back next week,'' reported Meltzer. (34:00 - 34:05)

Gunther looks forward to former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's imminent challenge

In a recent interview with Metro, Gunther discussed the possibility of facing McIntyre at SummerSlam, expressing his anticipation for the potential challenge. The two men are fairly matched inside the ring, and a one-on-one match between the two will likely be a spectacle.

"He wanted to regain his WrestleMania moment there, failed, and now he's back, and it's [sic] on the chase again. I think Drew is a fantastic wrestler (…). I think the direction's obvious where we're going. I'm looking forward to the challenge. It's one of the biggest I have had so far since I'm with WWE and since I'm the Intercontinental Champion."

﻿The Ring General also detailed how he felt bad for Drew McIntyre since he did not get his WrestleMania moment a few years ago. While McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36, there was no live crowd to watch it happen.