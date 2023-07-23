Top WWE star praises Drew McIntyre ahead of potential clash at SummerSlam 2023

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently addressed possibly facing Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam.

McIntyre previously attempted to capture the Intercontinental Title when he squared off against Sheamus and Gunther at WrestleMania 39. However, The Scottish Warrior failed as The Ring General retained his championship.

After nearly three months of absence, McIntyre returned to WWE at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London to target the Austrian superstar. The two will reportedly have an Intercontinental Title match at SummerSlam.

In a recent interview with Metro, The Ring General addressed his potential fight against McIntyre at SummerSlam, stating that he is looking forward to the challenge.

"Well I think Drew, if you look at this career, it's very impressive. I think he's the most successful European wrestler. When it comes to decoration, he's been WWE Champion, beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania [36]. Sadly, nobody was there to see it. It felt like at WrestleMania [this year], him and Sheamus got hung up with their personal issues, rather than focusing on the big one," he said.

Gunther added:

"He wanted to regain his WrestleMania moment there, failed, and now he's back and it's on the chase again. I think Drew is a fantastic wrestler… I think the direction's obvious where we're going. I'm looking forward to the challenge. It's one of the biggest I have had so far, since I'm with WWE and since I'm the Intercontinental Champion."

Gunther believes an Imperium member should win gold in WWE

When Gunther debuted on the main roster, he had Ludwig Kaiser by his side. Giovanni Vinci later joined them at Clash at the Castle event to reform the Imperium stable.

In a recent interview with Contralona, Gunther praised his Imperium teammate Kaiser. The Ring General claimed that the 33-year-old is the European wrestler who now deserves to win a championship in WWE.

"Right now obviously 'Kaiser' is doing pretty well in the last months, I really think he found the way to stand out even, I would say, without getting the big big chances so really go out there and got a lot of time and show what he can do. He is capable of a lot and a very charismatic guy, even with the limited amount of time that he has he found the way to stand out and I think he would really deserve a chance to get more time and more matches," said Gunther.

