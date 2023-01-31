Two top WWE Superstars took a flight to Jay Briscoe's funeral immediately after Royal Rumble 2023 

After WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens took a flight to attend Jay Briscoe's funeral.

Jay Briscoe's tragic passing in a car accident left the pro-wrestling world in mourning earlier this month. AEW held a tribute show to honor the legacy of the late pro-wrestling legend. Several WWE and AEW wrestlers took to Twitter to remember Briscoe, including Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, pro-wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer revealed that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens flew to Broscoe's funeral service after Royal Rumble 2023 came to a close. Here's what Meltzer stated:

“There were so many people who came in from all over the country. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn flew in from the Royal Rumble. Straight there.” (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were involved in the main event of WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The final match of the mega event saw Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief was victorious in the end, but the night didn't end for Owens here.

The Bloodline launched a savage beatdown on a handcuffed Owens. Reigns ordered Sami Zayn to attack Owens with a chair, but the latter ended up turning on Reigns in one of the biggest shockers in recent memory. The show ended with The Bloodline destroying both Zayn and Owens.

After the show went off the air, several WWE officials tended to Owens and Zayn and took them backstage. The two real-life friends then immediately left to attend Briscoe's funeral, as per Meltzer's report.

Jay Briscoe will be remembered as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling. He passed away too soon at the age of 38 due to his tragic accident, but his legacy will live on forever in the annals of pro wrestling.

