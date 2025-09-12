U.S. President Donald Trump could attend major WWE event - Reports

President of the United States Donald Trump could attend a major WWE event, according to reports. Trump has had a long association with WWE and has also been inducted into the celebrity wing of their Hall of Fame.
In July, Trump continued his relationship with WWE by inviting Triple H at White House as he revived the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools.
Now, it turns out Trump could be in attendance for John Cena's farewell match in WWE. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer reported that it will be difficult but "not impossible" for Trump to show up for Cena's last match, which will be held on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Meltzer noted that with the show being in D.C., some people feel an appearance by Donald Trump is likely. He also mentioned that the President is scheduled to attend the Army vs. Navy football game that day, which starts at 3 pm ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Wrestling legend hopes Donald Trump his present for John Cena's farewell match
John Cena's farewell match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event. With the event set to be held in Washington, D.C., there is a possibility of Donald Trump attending the show.
Talking on his 83 Weeks podcast, former RAW GM Eric Bischoff expressed hope that Trump will show up for Cena's final WWE match.
I hope President Trump gets involved. I hope so. Because WWE and professional wrestling, sports entertainment as we know it, is so profoundly American that I couldn’t think of a better place for it.”
You can watch the video below:
The anticipation around John Cena's final match is already building. It will be interesting to see how WWE books the final chapter in the career of one of their biggest stars.
