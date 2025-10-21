Uncertainty around The Vision's WWE future - Reports

The Vision's storyline on WWE RAW has come to a halt as Seth Rollins was recently written off television. Meanwhile, there is still some uncertainty about Austin Theory's future with The Vision on the brand.

Ad

Before Seth Rollins' injury, Austin Theory was reportedly in the works to join the group under The Visionary's leadership. However, Rollins' injury from Crown Jewel in Perth jeopardized those plans, and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were forced to turn on the 39-year-old WWE star and kick him out of the action.

According to WrestleVotes, there are people within the promotion who are looking to push the two-time United States Champion as a member of The Vision regardless of Seth Rollins' injury and exit from the group. Moreover, the management has discussed the idea of Theory becoming a part of the new version.

Ad

Trending

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Sources indicate there are still voices within the company pushing to keep Austin Theory involved in creative plans, even after the recent shuffling caused by Seth Rollins’ injury. The idea of Theory joining The Vision was at least discussed, and he still has internal support moving forward to reappear on TV in a significant manner.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

While internal support has been showcased in a significant manner, there's still a lot of uncertainty around whether Austin Theory would join the group anytime soon, and if so, how it would play out with the faction having a solid leader.

The Vision was blamed for Seth Rollins' injury on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was taken to his limits in a match against Cody Rhodes in Perth for the Crown Jewel Championship. During the match, The Visionary risked his body as he performed a Coast-to-Coast and injured his shoulder due to a terrible landing.

Ad

After the event, it became clear that the move was the reason behind The Visionary's injury. However, the World Heavyweight Champion was attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed following the event in Perth. On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, the management made a strange choice.

In the show's opening act, Adam Pearce revealed that Seth Rollins underwent surgery and he's no longer the World Heavyweight Champion. However, the shocking part was that Pearce blamed Breakker and Reed for Rollins' injury instead of the spot in Perth.

Ad

While this was done for storyline purposes, it didn't make sense, as multiple reports revealed the possibility of an injury and surgery in the days leading up to Rollins going on an injury hiatus from WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More