Unfortunate Cody Rhodes update ahead of WWE RAW - Reports

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is just over two months into the biggest championship reign of his career. The second-generation superstar has been pushed to the top of the company since his return in 2022, and he seemingly has the fanbase to back it up.

The American Nightmare has been a top WWE merchandise mover since returning. A regular on Friday nights since being drafted to SmackDown in April, Cody works a full-time schedule that includes non-televised live events. While Rhodes has also drawn ratings and ticket sales, there was recent talk that his popularity has declined since defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Coming out of WrestleMania, Cody's "New Champion" and his "Claim Your Kingdom" t-shirts spent a short amount of time on the list of top five selling men's t-shirts from WWE Shop. By late April, none of Rhodes' t-shirts were featured in the top five, and they were barely making the top 10. This trend continued into May with the former AEW star's new t-shirts staying towards the bottom of the top 10. As of today, Rhodes is not included in the top five.

The current top five sellers in men's apparel on WWE Shop are Jey Uso's "Black Yeet" shirt, CM Punk's original logo t-shirt, Jey's "Blue Yeet" shirt, Roman Reigns' "Family Above All" shirt, and Steve Austin's iconic 3:16 t-shirt.

Rhodes did not make the list again this week, and Uso out-sold him in April and May, but The Grandson of a Plumber has more overall merchandise sales for the year to date.

Cody Rhodes set for major match at WWE Clash at the Castle

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland for Saturday's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Since dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes has defended the Undisputed WWE Championship in two televised matches. He retained against AJ Styles at Backlash France, and then three weeks later he successfully defended against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring.

The Styles vs. Rhodes rematch will happen at Clash at the Castle this Saturday but held under "I Quit" rules. The bout was agreed on this past Friday after weeks of brawling.

Officials have promised that Saturday's match will be "barbaric." This will be the second-ever Styles vs. Rhodes TV match but since Backlash, Cody has defeated AJ at four non-televised live events.

