Unfortunate update following Stone Cold Steve Austin botch at WrestleMania 41 - Reports

There has been an update regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin's botch at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Rattlesnake has not competed in a match since his victory over Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp discussed Stone Cold Steve Austin smashing into the barricade with his ATV at The Show of Shows. The crash caused a fan in attendance to be knocked to the ground after the Hall of Famer struck the barricade.

Sapp noted that the company was likely keeping the situation quiet and suggested that fans might not hear about it again unless a lawsuit is filed. Unfortunately for the fan in question, the wrestling insider added that if the company took care of the situation, there would likely be a non-disclosure agreement in place.

“I was told that we would likely not hear anything about that again unless a lawsuit is filed. Assuming WWE took care of the situation, it would almost certainly come with a non-disclosure. If they provided her any sort of monetary or benefit as a result of that situation, they almost certainly would have mandated an NDA," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart's iconic match from WrestleMania 13 was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as an Immortal Moment.

WWE legend reacts to Stone Cold Steve Austin's ATV crash

Wrestling legend Jim Ross recently commented on Stone Cold Steve Austin crashing his ATV at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the AEW commentator stated that he was not surprised that Austin crashed his ATV on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Jim Ross added that Stone Cold remains one of his closest friends and that he was glad he got to make an appearance at the event.

"I saw the video," Ross said. "It didn't surprise me. I thought it was past its time. It was bound to happen at some point in time, but Steve was a welcomed addition. He added a lot to the event. He's a dear friend, and I have a lot of time for Steve Austin. Have had for years, since day one. Good for him. He added a lot to WrestleMania, and I'm sure glad he got to make an appearance." [20:28 – 21:08]

You can check out the video below:

The 60-year-old recently underwent knee replacement surgery. Only time will tell when Stone Cold Steve Austin will make another appearance on WWE television.

