Unfortunate update on John Cena - Reports

It appears that there's an unfortunate update surrounding John Cena at the moment. Things are not really good for the multi-time champion.
It seems that the star will not be participating in a match that most fans thought he would be at Money in the Bank. To say that the history that John Cena and CM Punk share at the event is iconic would be understating it. Their match at the event concluded one of the best feuds in WWE history, where Punk defied all the odds to win in his hometown of Chicago and then walked out while holding the WWE Championship.
Fans were hoping the feud would be reignited in time for a match at Money in the Bank, but as per a report by PWInsider Elite, this is not going to happen. The reports state that the match is not in the plans for Money in the Bank. However, WWE does appear to want the match and is keeping it for later in the year, when the timing for such a bout will be right.
There are apparently plans for Cena to team up with Travis Scott at the Money in the Bank event instead. This is not what most fans wanted to hear.
John Cena vs CM Punk is the dream match fans want to see
Fans have wanted to see John Cena's match against CM Punk ever since the star announced that he would be retiring. Given the two's rich history, the bout has attracted fans' attention, as this is the last time the two will conceivably meet in the ring, given that Cena will be hanging up his boots at the end of the year.
Now, while fans expected to get the match by Money in the Bank, it seems that they will have to wait, at least a while longer.