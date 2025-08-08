Unfortunate Update Regarding Karrion Kross' WWE Future - Reports

Karrion Kross' WWE run has been underwhelming. New details have now emerged about his future.

Kross' run on the main roster has been lacking compared to his time in NXT. Even after returning to WWE under Triple H's leadership, Kross' future hasn't seemed any brighter than it was before. The former NXT champion spent most of the last few months involved in backstage segments and rarely competed in televised matches. He even voiced his frustration over his booking during WrestleMania weekend.

At SummerSlam, The Herald of Doomsday competed against Sami Zayn and ended up losing the match. Following this, clips surfaced online showing Kross and Scarlett seemingly bidding farewell to WWE. Since then, there has been speculation about his future with the company.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that Kross had received a new contract offer. However, Fightful Select reported that they cannot confirm if a new deal has been offered to the former NXT Champion. It was also noted that Kross and Scarlett were set to travel to RAW this past Monday; however, those plans were changed. Sources close to the creative team have claimed that there were some tentative ideas for Kross to be involved in TV, but they did not provide details about what those plans were.

Kross and Scarlett have reportedly told people inside and outside WWE that they haven't received any offer as of Monday. However, they were also not informed that their contract would be expiring without an effort for renewal, as WWE typically informs their talent before a contract expires if they won't be renewing.

It has also become common for WWE to wait a long time before signing a new contract. Additionally, it was reported that their deals were set to expire on August 10 since they signed a three-year deal in 2022.

EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0B Karrion Kross was asked about the possibility of him and Scarlett appearing on RAW again… “I hope so. I see things being written online right now, specifically today. A lot of what I read is not true. I hate to disappoint people, I don’t want to bullsh*t. I hope we come back.”

Bully Ray feels WWE should use Karrion Kross' contract expiry as part of a storyline

Since earlier this year, Karrion Kross has become one of the biggest names on the WWE roster despite his poor booking. Even at SummerSlam, fans wanted to see more of Kross and made their voices heard. Therefore, Kross' current contract situation has fans on the edge of their seats, and Bully Ray feels that WWE should take advantage of it.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that WWE should use Kross' contract expiry as part of a storyline that takes place on TV for several months.

"What if Karrion Kross took to social media, much like Truth did, and says, 'The WWE has decided not to renew my contract, right?' And then the Karrion Kross fans are mad, right? And then Karrion Kross speaks, 'You know what? I’ll be at Monday Night RAW in the parking lot.' And have Karrion Kross show up to Monday Night RAW in the parking lot with the fans behind him, saying, 'You can’t stop the movement. You can’t silence us. You can’t stop us.' I would do that for months," said Ray. [H/T - TJRWrestling]

It will be interesting to see if WWE will offer a new contract to the former NXT Champion.

