Unfortunate update on Shayna Baszler following WWE return - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler returned to the company this past week, appearing on NXT's Homecoming special on Tuesday. This was her first appearance there since she was released a few months ago.Baszler was part of a backstage segment involving Sol Ruca and Zaria on NXT. The Queen of Spades urged the two of them to work out their issues. This has led to speculation over whether she has permanently returned to the company. Veteran insider Dave Meltzer has provided some clarity on the situation in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.He reported that Shayna Baszler's return on NXT was a one-off. She will not be returning to WWE as a wrestler, but there has been hope that she will take up a coaching or producing position. Nothing is in place for her, though.With that being said, Baszler did work as a producer on NXT shortly after her release. It was seen by those in the company as a tryout of sorts in the role. It remains to be seen if The Queen of Spades will return as a backstage figure, given that she is not done as an active in-ring performer.Shayna Baszler's in-ring WWE career fizzled outWhen Shayna Baszler got called up to WWE's main roster, there was a lot of excitement. She had spent a total of over 500 days as the NXT Women's Champion, so expectations were high.However, despite winning the 2020 Elimination Chamber Match with ease, Baszler wasn't allowed to defeat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. She never really recovered from that setback. The former MMA fighter was then subject to multiple stop-start pushes, including Tag Team Title runs with Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey.In the latter's case, Shayna Baszler was even entrusted with facing Rousey in her final WWE match. Unfortunately, it did not lead to anything substantial. She eventually joined Pure Fusion Collective alongside Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark, before getting released in May 2025.It was a disappointing end to what was initially a promising career near the top of the women's division.