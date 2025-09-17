  • home icon
  • Unfortunate WWE update on Big E - Reports

Unfortunate WWE update on Big E - Reports

By JP David
Modified Sep 17, 2025 10:53 GMT
Big E is a WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)
Big E is a WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)

Big E has been on the sidelines for more than three years due to a neck injury. There's an unfortunate update on the former WWE Champion following NXT Homecoming on Tuesday.

WWE officially held NXT Homecoming as an homage to the original black and gold era of the developmental brand. Many former stars and champions were featured during the event, though there were also a bunch of absences, like Big E, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Cory Hays of BodySlam.net first teased the former New Day member's appearance via X, formerly known as Twitter. Hays shared a GIF of the two-time Intercontinental Champion, alluding to his surprise appearance on NXT Homecoming.

However, the show ended without the 39-year-old star being shown on television outside of the hype package. Hays explained that the one-time NXT Champion was backstage, but he wasn't used for the show.

Cory Hays added that Big E was initially discussed for the Grayson Waller Effect segment that featured Oba Femi, Ricky Saints and Trick Williams.

While he hasn't wrestled since breaking his neck in March 2022, the former WWE Champion has been featured as a guest panelist on Premium Live Event preshows and postshows.

Big E's article chosen to get published

Late last year, Big E wrote a personal article detailing his journey, neck injury and future with The Players' Tribune. The article was chosen by Nif Muhammad for The Year’s Best Sports Writing 2025, which is scheduled to get published on October 7 via Triumph Books.

The WWE star was very happy with the honor and promoted the upcoming book on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I didn't know what to expect when I sat down with @PlayersTribune last year to tell my story, but having the opportunity to discuss my nearly lifelong struggles with depression was more rewarding than I could have imagined. You can read my story in @TriumphBooks and @NifMuhammad's The Year's Best Sports Writing 2025. Pre-order now! Available October 7!" the former WWE Champion tweeted.
Since breaking his neck, the eight-time tag team champion has been open to the possibility that he may never wrestle again. He hasn't officially retired just yet, so there's still a chance for a return.

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Edited by JP David
