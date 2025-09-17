Unfortunate WWE update on Big E - Reports

Big E has been on the sidelines for more than three years due to a neck injury. There's an unfortunate update on the former WWE Champion following NXT Homecoming on Tuesday.WWE officially held NXT Homecoming as an homage to the original black and gold era of the developmental brand. Many former stars and champions were featured during the event, though there were also a bunch of absences, like Big E, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Cory Hays of BodySlam.net first teased the former New Day member's appearance via X, formerly known as Twitter. Hays shared a GIF of the two-time Intercontinental Champion, alluding to his surprise appearance on NXT Homecoming.However, the show ended without the 39-year-old star being shown on television outside of the hype package. Hays explained that the one-time NXT Champion was backstage, but he wasn't used for the show. Cory Hays added that Big E was initially discussed for the Grayson Waller Effect segment that featured Oba Femi, Ricky Saints and Trick Williams. Cory @Cory_Hays407LINKNot being used. Was discussed for that Grayson Waller Effect segment.While he hasn't wrestled since breaking his neck in March 2022, the former WWE Champion has been featured as a guest panelist on Premium Live Event preshows and postshows. Big E's article chosen to get publishedLate last year, Big E wrote a personal article detailing his journey, neck injury and future with The Players' Tribune. The article was chosen by Nif Muhammad for The Year’s Best Sports Writing 2025, which is scheduled to get published on October 7 via Triumph Books. The WWE star was very happy with the honor and promoted the upcoming book on X, formerly known as Twitter. &quot;I didn't know what to expect when I sat down with @PlayersTribune last year to tell my story, but having the opportunity to discuss my nearly lifelong struggles with depression was more rewarding than I could have imagined. You can read my story in @TriumphBooks and @NifMuhammad's The Year's Best Sports Writing 2025. Pre-order now! Available October 7!&quot; the former WWE Champion tweeted. Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigELINKI didn’t know what to expect when I sat down with @PlayersTribune last year to tell my story, but having the opportunity to discuss my nearly lifelong struggles with depression was more rewarding than I could have imagined. You can read my story in @TriumphBooks andSince breaking his neck, the eight-time tag team champion has been open to the possibility that he may never wrestle again. He hasn't officially retired just yet, so there's still a chance for a return.