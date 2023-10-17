Update on 38-year-old former WWE star's in-ring return after withdrawal from major world title match - Report

To quote Cody Rhodes' WWE entrance theme - Wrestling has more than one royal family. This includes the McMahons, obviously, and another renowned name is the Hart family.

In 2010, Dave Boy Smith, Jr. made his WWE debut alongside Natalya and Tyson Kidd. They were dubbed The Hart Dynasty, similar to their family's older generation, The Hart Foundation, which had Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "The Anvil" Jim Neidhart.

Smith, Jr. is now a Major League Wrestling star. He recently had an emergency surgery, as disclosed via Instagram, due to which Tom Lawlor replaced him to challenge Alex Kane for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Slaughterhouse on October 14.

As per Fightful Select (subscription required), the former WWE star is expected to return to in-ring competition, albeit a timetable and date is not clear. It was also reported that he was suffering from diverticulosis.

At present, only Natalya remains an active member of the WWE roster since The Hart Dynasty made their debut over a decade ago.

Davey Boy Smith, Jr. speaks about a potential return to WWE

According to the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, the only reason he'd want to return to the global juggernaut is money.

During an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp earlier this year, Davey Boy Smith, Jr. made things clear about a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion:

"They’re probably gonna offer the highest guaranteed contracts right now, so it would just be for the money. I would just say, that’s all it would be. I couldn’t give two sh—s about being there otherwise. It’d just be for the money. To be perfectly honest, I don’t really watch the product anymore or anything, so if it was for [the right] money, sure. But otherwise, no. I wouldn’t have [any] interest in that," he said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

When asked whether the company presented anything creative during his last run, which was between 2020 to 2021, Smith, Jr. noted that there were plans for him to make his debut as "The Stampede Stud," but it ultimately did not pan out.

"I was disappointed that nothing happened, but as hard as it was, not [drag] me down and take it as it was. Maybe I would go back, maybe not. I’m not pessimistic about it, but I’m kinda unsure about going back there, what that might entail. I don’t know what kind of idea that they would have.”

