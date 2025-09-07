  • home icon
  Update on AJ Lee schedule following WWE return - Reports

Update on AJ Lee schedule following WWE return - Reports

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 07, 2025 07:33 GMT
AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

A recent report has shed light on AJ Lee's schedule after her major return to WWE TV. The former Divas Champion made a surprise appearance on SmackDown.

After costing CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch slapped The Second City Saint multiple times on the latest edition of RAW. The same thing continued on this week's SmackDown as Lynch once again hit Punk several times. However, this time, The Best in the World had an ace up his sleeve as he brought back his wife, AJ Lee, to WWE TV after a decade. The former Divas Champion then obliterated The Man, forcing her to retreat from the ring.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, there are no confirmations on AJ Lee's schedule in the Stamford-based promotion following her massive return. The report also highlighted that the Triple H-led creative team has short-term or one-off appearance contracts for returns like this, but in Lee's case, her contract isn't planned for a one-off appearance.

AJ Lee seemingly took Becky Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship home

After getting assaulted by AJ Lee inside the ring, Becky Lynch forgot to take her Women's Intercontinental Championship with her backstage. A fan recently uploaded a video on X, revealing that Lee picked up the belt and asked CM Punk if she could take it home with her.

The Best in the World then replied to his wife that she could do it, as the title belonged to her now.

"Yeah, you're the champ now," replied Punk.

Many expect CM Punk and AJ Lee to team up to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the former WWE Divas Champion going forward.

