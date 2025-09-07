  • home icon
  "You're the champ now" - AJ Lee declared as the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion by CM Punk after SmackDown

"You're the champ now" - AJ Lee declared as the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion by CM Punk after SmackDown

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Sep 07, 2025 05:09 GMT
CM Punk and AJ Lee reunited on SmackDown (Image Credits: wwe.com)
CM Punk and AJ Lee reunited on SmackDown (Image Credits: wwe.com)

AJ Lee has come home and has immediately set her sights on the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

After SmackDown went off the air, she left the arena with the title and was declared the new champion by none other than her husband, CM Punk.

The Geek Goddess laid out Becky Lynch and gave her a taste of her own medicine, slapping The Man across the face. As a result of the attack, the champion was forced to retreat without her belt.

AJ picked up the Women's Intercontinental Championship and skipped around the ring after the camera stopped rolling. Unseen footage of her conversation with CM Punk at ringside has now surfaced online, in which she can be heard asking her husband if she could take the title home.

The Best in the World declared his wife the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion without hesitation, adding insult to injury.

"Yeah, you're the champ now," replied Punk.

You can check out the off-air footage below:

A feud between Becky Lynch and AJ Lee could be on the cards down the road.

AJ Lee set to make WWE RAW return

The Black Widow could be heading to Monday Night RAW in Milwaukee, WI.

According to PWInsider, the three-time Divas Champion will be appearing on the upcoming episode of RAW to 'seal the deal' for her and CM Punk's mixed tag team match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

This will mark AJ's first appearance on RAW since March 2015, the night she last wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion.

The 38-year-old star has reportedly signed a full-time, multi-year contract, meaning she hasn't come back just for this feud. WWE has a laundry list of female talents like Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan waiting for their opportunity to get in the ring with AJ Lee.

It will be interesting to see who steps up to her when she's done with Becky Lynch.

