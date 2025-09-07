  • home icon
  • WWE
  • AJ Lee
  • 3-time WWE champion returning to RAW for the first time in over a decade - Reports

3-time WWE champion returning to RAW for the first time in over a decade - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Sep 07, 2025 00:39 GMT
The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will be a must-see (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will be must-see (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The road to WrestlePalooza is in full swing, as WWE has something special in store for its fans. According to a recent report, a three-time Divas Champion is set to return to the red brand for the first time since March 2015.

Ad

AJ Lee is back with WWE, stronger than ever. The Geek Goddess made her long-awaited return on SmackDown in Chicago last night, taking out Becky Lynch for putting her hands on her husband.

CM Punk and AJ Lee stood tall over Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch after the show went off the air. Shortly after, a backstage video of the Black Widow putting pen to paper on her new WWE contract surfaced online.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

BodySlam.Net learned that she has signed a multi-year, full-time contract with the Stamford-based promotion. Fans have since been wondering when she will make her next appearance. Well, the WWE Universe shouldn't have to wait any longer.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

According to PWInsider, the word making the rounds backstage at last night's SmackDown was that AJ Lee would be returning on the September 8, 2025, edition of RAW in Milwaukee, WI.

She is expected to 'seal the deal' and make her and CM Punk's rumored mixed tag team match against Becky and Seth Rollins official for Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

Ad
Ad

Did WWE drop the ball with Seth Rollins?

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed the company's creative team for making Seth Rollins look like a coward.

He said the Visionary shouldn't have left his wife, Becky Lynch, all alone in the ring.

"There are so many things wrong with this. Again, it's Triple H. He doesn't know how to do things, and nobody there knows how to do this." He continued, "First of all, why in God's name is Seth Rollins leaving his wife in the ring with CM Punk? I'll tell you why. Because they're setting up the spot with AJ Lee. That makes zero sense. No way in hell would a husband leave his wife in the ring by herself in a situation like that."

Rollins has been running away from Punk since sneaking out a win at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. But he will have nowhere to go and hide when he and Becky Lynch face CM Punk and AJ Lee in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications