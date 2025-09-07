3-time WWE champion returning to RAW for the first time in over a decade - Reports

The road to WrestlePalooza is in full swing, as WWE has something special in store for its fans. According to a recent report, a three-time Divas Champion is set to return to the red brand for the first time since March 2015.AJ Lee is back with WWE, stronger than ever. The Geek Goddess made her long-awaited return on SmackDown in Chicago last night, taking out Becky Lynch for putting her hands on her husband.CM Punk and AJ Lee stood tall over Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch after the show went off the air. Shortly after, a backstage video of the Black Widow putting pen to paper on her new WWE contract surfaced online.BodySlam.Net learned that she has signed a multi-year, full-time contract with the Stamford-based promotion. Fans have since been wondering when she will make her next appearance. Well, the WWE Universe shouldn't have to wait any longer.According to PWInsider, the word making the rounds backstage at last night's SmackDown was that AJ Lee would be returning on the September 8, 2025, edition of RAW in Milwaukee, WI.She is expected to 'seal the deal' and make her and CM Punk's rumored mixed tag team match against Becky and Seth Rollins official for Wrestlepalooza on September 20.Did WWE drop the ball with Seth Rollins?Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed the company's creative team for making Seth Rollins look like a coward.He said the Visionary shouldn't have left his wife, Becky Lynch, all alone in the ring.&quot;There are so many things wrong with this. Again, it's Triple H. He doesn't know how to do things, and nobody there knows how to do this.&quot; He continued, &quot;First of all, why in God's name is Seth Rollins leaving his wife in the ring with CM Punk? I'll tell you why. Because they're setting up the spot with AJ Lee. That makes zero sense. No way in hell would a husband leave his wife in the ring by herself in a situation like that.&quot;Rollins has been running away from Punk since sneaking out a win at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. But he will have nowhere to go and hide when he and Becky Lynch face CM Punk and AJ Lee in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.