Update on Alexa Bliss' position in WWE - Reports

Despite her absence from WWE television, the company might still have plans for Alexa Bliss. She is reportedly seen as one of the top female babyfaces on RAW.

The five-time Women's Champion last appeared at Elimination Chamber in February, where she took part in the namesake match. Bliss has since shown confusion at her absence from RAW. She is now on her honeymoon, having gotten married to musician Ryan Cabrera last weekend.

Anyway, a report from PWInsider has claimed that Alexa Bliss is internally listed as the number two babyface on the RAW roster. Bianca Belair is first, while Rhea Ripley is third. Becky Lynch tops the heel side, while former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina are below her.

This comes after PWInsider reported the internal list of RAW's male roster, with Bobby Lashley listed as the top babyface, followed by Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. Ringside News has reported the list is "somewhat accurate," with it being put together by "Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey and John Laurinaitis."

So, while this may not be the final list based on Vince McMahon's preference, the fact that Bliss is high on it could indicate the company has plans for her.

Several current and former WWE stars attended Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera's wedding

As mentioned above, Alexa Bliss got married to Ryan Cabrera last weekend. It was a non-traditional wedding and had a "rockstar" theme. Many of her current and former WWE peers showed up to support Little Miss Bliss.

Among the current stars in attendance were Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, The Miz, and Raquel Rodriguez. The latter accompanied her real-life boyfriend, Adam Scherr (FKA Braun Strowman), to the wedding. Some of the other former WWE Superstars present were Mojo Rawley, Nia Jax, and Lana.

It remains to be seen when Alexa Bliss returns to television, having wrestled just once since last September. Are you excited to see her come back? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

