Update on Brock Lesnar potentially facing 35-year-old star in WWE

Brock Lesnar is now a certified veteran of WWE and has cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with by anyone in the promotion. But it looks like Gunther is eyeing to take on The Beast, and WWE's plans for the blockbuster match between the two were recently revealed.

Since joining the main roster, Gunther has wasted no time establishing his dominance and has begun his rise to the top of the card, similar to Brock Lesnar in 2002. The Ring General has taken on many incredible opponents, such as Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, etc., and continues his illustrious Intercontinental Champion reign.

Initial reports stated that WWE might be getting the Austrian star ready to take on Brock Lesnar for the IC Championship at WrestleMania 39, but the match was nixed. Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso has now reported that the exciting match is still very much a possibility within WWE. However, the internal belief in the company is that Gunther needs another year to establish himself as a big threat to The Beast Incarnate.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Gunther is still ready to meet Brock Lesnar in the ring one day Gunther is still ready to meet Brock Lesnar in the ring one day👀 https://t.co/ae58UiquyJ

WWE has currently booked Gunther to take on Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at the Grandest Stage of them All, WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania match changed due to Hall of Famer

The Beast Incarnate is set for a collision course match against Omos at WrestleMania 39.

The former Universal Champion recently came face-to-face with the Nigerian Giant on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw in a promo segment. The confrontation was criticized by many members of the WWE Universe. Some even called it awkward, due to the fact that not much chemistry was detected between the two stars. But that didn't stop the segment from going incredibly viral on YouTube and crossing a million views.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Brock Lesnar was initially penciled in for a match against Bobby Lashley for this year's WrestleMania. However, the feud ended controversially with a DQ finish in their match against each other at Elimination Chamber 2023 after Brock hit Bobby with a low blow.

The report further noted that plans were changed due to WWE offering a big-time match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, the promotion couldn't agree to the terms for the dream match between The Beast and The Rattlesnake at WrestleMania. It was also added that it's still up in the air if Stone Cold could face someone else at the Showcase of the Immortals.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The disqualification finish was done to protect both men, and allow Lesnar to prepare for a program against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for Mania.



- per Initially, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was set to happen at #WrestleMania , but it was moved to Elimination Chamber.The disqualification finish was done to protect both men, and allow Lesnar to prepare for a program against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for Mania.- per @SInow Initially, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was set to happen at #WrestleMania, but it was moved to Elimination Chamber.The disqualification finish was done to protect both men, and allow Lesnar to prepare for a program against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for Mania.- per @SInow https://t.co/PeXyB2gVEG

It's disappointing that we might not be getting to see the two icons battle it out once in the ring. Perhaps Stone Cold Steve Austin can still swing by at this year's WrestleMania to stomp another mudhole on a different opponent.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar take on Gunther soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes