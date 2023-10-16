Update on creative plans for Ronda Rousey in WWE - Reports

There has been an update regarding WWE's creative plans for Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet hasn't been in action since her loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. She hinted that she was retired on her Instagram, but it was recently reported that she is under contract with the company for "a while longer."

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on the June 23 episode of SmackDown. The victory unified the Women's Tag Team Championship and NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Baszler and Rousey's reign didn't last long, and the duo dropped the titles at Money in the Bank. They then started a rivalry against each other, culminating in Shayna defeating Rousey in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam.

According to a new report from Ringside News, nothing is planned for Rousey, despite her still being under contract. RSN reached out to a tenured member of WWE's creative team and was told the 36-year-old star is not currently being discussed.

Bill Apter believes Ronda Rousey will return to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted that Ronda Rousey will eventually decide to return to the company.

Rousey had a successful run as a superstar over the past several years. She teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 in her debut match.

She captured the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and the RAW Women's Championship once in her career. Her final title reign was becoming Women's Tag Team Champions with Shayna Baszler before the two had their rivalry earlier this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter compared Ronda Rousey to Brock Lesnar and claimed that the former UFC star will get the itch to return to WWE in the future.

"I think Ronda is now pulling the Brock. She's gone now. Maybe in a year or two... Ronda will come back eventually," said Bill Apter. [From 27:41 - 27:50]

You can check out the full video below:

Ronda Rousey is a UFC legend and had an impressive career as a WWE Superstar as well. Only time will tell if the captivating star does get the itch to return to wrestling down the line.

Do you think Rousey will return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.