Update on former WWE star Matt Riddle's in-ring return - Reports

Matt Riddle getting released by WWE was not entirely surprising to many contemporaries and fans alike.

This is because of what he was going through towards the end of his WWE career. While a return to the Stamford-based promotion is not out of the realm of possibility, a new report has surfaced online that fans of the former RAW Tag Team Champion can get excited about.

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a fight between Matt Riddle and WWE star Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul is under consideration. A major source of concern, though, is that The Original King of Bros has the baggage of being "fired by WWE," and that will play a factor in any company's decision-making.

According to the report, it could go either way - as a boxing match or contested under MMA Rules - and "Riddle would be doing it for a payday." While he has not stepped into the octagon in a long time, he "has kept up his Jiu Jitsu training throughout his WWE career" till today.

Matt Riddle had backstage heat in WWE for going off-script about Randy Orton

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle's run in the tag team division was arguably the best part of television between 2021 and early 2022. When the latter returned on the night after WrestleMania 39 on RAW, he teased a reunion with RK-Bro teammate.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the people within the company were not too pleased with the ex-UFC star going off-script about the severity of The Viper's injury:

"[Matt] Riddle also had heat with management at one point right after that for going off the script and putting over [Randy] Orton on a live television interview when talking about how much pain Orton was in during the latter stages of their team and before the injury angle was shot. While praised for the promo going behind the scenes and being real, it was not what was scripted for him," wrote Meltzer.

A return to Riddle's previous stomping grounds is not out of the realm of possibility, but it's safe to assume it won't be any time soon. The same can be said about Randy Orton. Needless to say, fans of the former RAW Tag Team Champions miss them something fierce.

