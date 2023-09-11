Update on Gable Steveson's status in WWE - Reports

There has been an update in regards to Gable Steveson's status in WWE.

Steveson signed with the promotion in 2021 and was drafted to WWE RAW in the same year. He has never had a match on RAW, though he finally made his in-ring debut at NXT Great American Bash 2023 in July. Steveson faced Baron Corbin in a match that ended in a double count-out.

The Olympic gold medalist recently picked up his first victory as a WWE Superstar by defeating Dante Chen at an NXT Live show in Sebring, Florida on September 8th. Steveon's victory comes on the heels of a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stating that the 23-year-old was no longer listed on NXT's roster.

Ringside News reached out to a tenured member of WWE and inquired about Steveson's situation with the promotion. According to the report, Ringside News was told that Gable Steveson's status with WWE remains unclear at the moment.

WWE legend Kurt Angle expects Gable Steveson to have a great career

Kurt Angle still believes that Gable Steveson has the potential to be a star in the company.

Steveson is hoping to follow in Angle's footsteps as the veteran is also a former Olympic gold medalist. Angle was one of the most popular superstars during the Attitude Era and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Kurt Angle noted that Steveson is an incredible athlete but doesn't know how entertaining he is going to be.

"First of all, he's an incredible athlete. You know, he not only incredible on the mat wrestling, I mean, this kid, you know, he can do backflips. He's really athletic, super athletic. And I think he's gonna have a great future. I just don't know how entertaining he's gonna be."

He added that he doesn't know if Gable Steveson will have a comparable career, but expects him to do well in professional wrestling.

"I know that he loves to talk, a lot of his friends that I talked to say he's kind of a loudmouth, which is kind of good. Because you want to... He has potential. I think he's going to be pretty good. And so I expect him to have a great career. I don't know if he's going to have the career I had, but I think he could he could definitely." [H/T - CVV]

Gable Steveson still could wind up having an incredible career in professional wrestling, but it is off to a less than ideal start. Only time will tell what the future holds for Steveson in the world of professional wrestling.

