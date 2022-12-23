Update on John Cena's 2023 WWE schedule - Reports

After making his first WWE appearance since June 28th, 2022, last Friday on SmackDown, John Cena's upcoming schedule with the company has reportedly been revealed.

Now blazing his own trail in Hollywood, the 16-time World Champion, unfortunately, does not appear on WWE TV as often as he used to. However, the leader of Cenation made his presence known on the blue brand last Friday.

With WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 in mind, Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter about Cena's reported availability for WWE in the new year.

"Cena will be unavailable to WWE through most of February and March due to filming a movie outside the U.S. At one point he was talked about for a match with Austin Theory at WrestleMania but that was with Vince McMahon in charge." (H/T Ringside News)

John Cena is set for his first match since August 2021, when he teams up with Kevin Owens to take on the team of Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on the final episode of SmackDown for the year.

Current WWE star thinks John Cena may have Roman Reigns' number

With the WWE icon performing in the ring less and less, the mantle of the face of the company has been handed over to The Tribal Chief, who coincidentally was the last person to beat Cena.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, NXT star Drew Gulak said that nobody gets in Roman's head easier and more effectively than Cena.

"I don't know anyone who makes Roman Reigns squirm as much as John Cena does. And I think it just goes to his legacy and everything he's accomplished over the years and him being the greatest of all time. Obviously Roman has some victories over John, you know. But, he's still John Cena," said Drew. [0:09 - 0:26] (H/T Sportskeeda)

WWE @WWE



weighs in on Cena's upcoming return to the ring on the Dec. 30th episode of



#WWETheBump "I don't know anyone who makes @WWERomanReigns squirm as much as @JohnCena does..." @DrewGulak weighs in on Cena's upcoming return to the ring on the Dec. 30th episode of #SmackDown "I don't know anyone who makes @WWERomanReigns squirm as much as @JohnCena does..."@DrewGulak weighs in on Cena's upcoming return to the ring on the Dec. 30th episode of #SmackDown!#WWETheBump https://t.co/L8sMmReXww

Cena and Roman Reigns are arguably the two greatest WWE stars of the 21st century, with a combined 23 world titles and 11 WrestleMania main events.

Which team will come out on top on December 30th? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes