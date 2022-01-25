Update on Jon Moxley's involvement in last week's episode of WWE SmackDown - Reports

Seth Rollins sent shock waves through the wrestling world when he name-dropped former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley. It is now being reported that the line was "100% scripted" and approved to be on the show.

Last week on SmackDown, Seth Rollins came face to face with Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Royal Rumble. The Architect remarked that the Universal Champion owes his success to The Usos. Just like The Shield, Jimmy and Jey also served as The Tribal Chief's pedestal. Rollins also referred to their former Shield member Dean Ambrose as "Mox."

The reference came as a shock to everyone because WWE is well known for its exclusivity and has previously gone out of its way to exclude Moxley as much as possible from their past Shield footage.

However, according to Ringsidenews, The Lunatic Fringe's mention on SmackDown was not something off the cuff from The Drip God and was approved by backstage staff.

"Ringside News asked around about Seth Rollins namedropping Jon Moxley’s name on SmackDown. We were told that line was 100% scripted and approved to be on the show," per the report.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Here’s the video of Seth Rollins name dropping Jon Moxley tonight on #SmackDown Here’s the video of Seth Rollins name dropping Jon Moxley tonight on #SmackDown https://t.co/njtaEG3iaj

Seth Rollins' famous words even led to many fans speculating about Moxley's return at Royal Rumble 2022. However, Dave Meltzer confirmed last week that there would be no AEW performers at the event.

Why did Jon Moxley leave WWE?

One of the biggest stars of All Elite Wrestling today, The Lunatic Fringe, left WWE in 2019 as he refused to renew his contract.

The former AEW Champion stated on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast that he was mentally exhausted after six years of "stupid" character direction.

"I remember physically leaning on a road case and just feeling actual exhaustion, just emotional, physical, mental exhaustion...six years of having to go into this man's office and try to explain to him why wearing a surgical mask is a stupid idea, why carrying a little red wagon to the ring is a stupid idea, why maiming a mannequin in the ring is a stupid idea. I was just done," Moxley said.

After leaving WWE in 2019, Moxley made his surprise AEW debut at Double or Nothing, the company's inaugural event, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after their main event match.

The AEW star is enjoying creative freedom outside the company, and fans will have to wait a little longer to see The Shield reunite. But they could take solace because each member of the faction became highly successful after going their separate ways.

